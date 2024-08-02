Series Tied in Billings with 4-3 Mustangs' Win

August 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs win a track meet of a baseball game 4-3 that lasts just two hours and three minutes.

In his Mustangs return, Cam Tullar tossed two innings giving up a run with two hits and a walk with two strikeouts and earned the win.

Ethan Ross tossed six innings and gave up just two runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Glacier starting pitcher Kaleb Sophy tossed eight innings giving up four runs, but only one earned on three Glacier errors, with seven hits and three walks while punching out seven Mustangs.

In the top of the second with two outs, Antonio Baranca gave the Range Riders the lead with a two-run double to make it a 2-0 game.

A baserunner would reach in the top of the third to lead off the inning, but Ross retired the next six batters in a row and only allowed two baserunners through his final four innings to keep the Mustangs in the game.

Billings had a runner in scoring position in the second with two outs, but Casey Harford grounded out to end the inning.

The Mustangs had runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth, but Ty Crittenberger grounded out to the pitcher to end that inning.

Connor Denning reached on a one-out walk in the bottom of the sixth, and scored on a wild pitch after Gabe Wurtz singled. Brendan Ryan reached on an error to score Wurtz, but Dylan Leach tried to take third base and didn't make it.

Blake Evans hit a one-out double in the seventh, while Kyle Booker hit a ground ball to short that brought home Evans to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.

Booker would score on a Jacob Kline ground ball to second, where Gabe Howell flipped it to second to give the Mustangs a 4-2 lead.

Glacier led off the eighth with a double by Orsak, who moved to third on a single by Gabe Howell.

Orsak scored on a ground ball by Chad Castillo.

Tullar worked around a one-out walk by punching out Ty Penner and Andy Atwood flew out to left to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Jonathan Haab shut the door with a perfect 1-2-3 inning, including a strikeout.

The Mustangs try to take a series lead with Greg Blackman on the hill Saturday evening.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNBillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

