Five-Run 6th Inning Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads

August 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







GREAT FALLS, MT - After only 4 combined runs separated the Great Falls Voyagers and Missoula PaddleHeads over the first 2 games of this 3 game set, Thursday's contest would also be a tight battle. The Voyagers would grab the lead in the early stages but would never see the lead grow above 3 runs in the first 5 innings. That would change behind a rally for Great Falls in the bottom of the 6th inning. This also would prove to be enough cushion for the Voyagers coming down the stretch.

A 5-run rally in the bottom of the 6th turned a close contest into a 9-3 affair in a blink of an eye. The PaddleHeads would fight back in the next half frame to cut right back into the deficit. The PaddleHeads pen would then also keep the game close in the final 3 innings allowing Missoula to stay within striking distance. The Voyagers would never allow Missoula to get over the hump however, holding a lead throughout in a 9-7 win at home.

