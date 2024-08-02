Brendan Ryan Is the Hero

August 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Brendan Ryan walks it off in the bottom of the ninth as the Mustangs beat Glacier 12-11.

It's the first career walk-off win for Ryan and the first walk-off at Dehler Park in 2024.

Jonathan Haab earned the win to improve to 4-0 this season.

The Mustangs had a 1-0 lead as Kyle Booker walked to lead off the first, and Brendan Ryan got hit by a pitch with Gabe Wurtz hit by a pitch with one out. Jacob Kline brought home Booker on a fielder's choice to give the Mustangs an early advantage.

Grant Taylor struck out Andy Atwood for what should have been out number two in the top of the second, but Mustangs catcher Dylan Leach dropped the pitch which allowed Atwood to reach. He came around to score with two outs on an RBI single by Freddy Guilamo to make it 1-1.

Billings re-took the lead in the second as Leach tripled to leadoff the second, while Casey Harford grounded out to short to bring home Leach and make it a 2-1 game.

In the top of the third, Gabe Howell reached on an error by Gabe Wurtz. The error would haunt the Mustangs as Howell scored on an RBI single by Christian Kirtley. With one out, Atwood would hit Chad Castillo home to make it a 3-2 Glacier Lead. JD McLaughlin would hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Kirtley and give the Range Riders a 4-2 lead.

Kline continued his hot night with a two-RBI single to bring home Connor Denning and Wurtz to tie it at 4.

Glacier pulled ahead in the fourth with an RBI single by Kirtley to score Howell and give the Range Riders a 5-4 lead.

Two more scored in the fifth as Ben Fitzgerald brought home McLaughlin to make it 6-4. Castillo expanded the lead to 8-4 on a two-RBI double to bring home Fitzgerald and Howell.

Kline hit an RBI single to score Denning who doubled to lead off the fifth to make it 8-5. Leach brought home Kline on a single to bring the Mustangs within two.

McLaughlin tripled in the top of the sixth to bring home TJ Clarkson, while Guilamo bunted home McLaughlin to extend the lead 10-6.

In the home half of the seventh, Kline hit a solo home to give the Mustangs some life.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Denning ripped a double into the gap into left-center to tie it at 10.

In the top of the ninth, runners at the corners with two outs, Jonathan Haab balked to bring home a run and make it 11-10.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Leach singled, while Harford reached on an error as Jerry Huntzinger threw the ball to second and Kirtley dropped the ball. Taylor Lomack reached on a four pitch walk, while Kyle Booker beat out a potential game ending double play to tie the game at 11.

In a 1-2 count, Ryan laced a ball into center field 101 miles an hour off the bat to give the Mustangs the win.

Ethan Ross takes the mound for the Mustangs as they try to even the series at two games apiece.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.