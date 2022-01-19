Anderson Joins Havoc

January 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of forward Ashton Anderson.

Anderson, 24, is a left-handed forward from Rivers, Manitoba, Canada. Ashton attended Dalhousie University for four years in which he played 38 games for the Tigers. Prior to his university days, Anderson played 4 seasons for the Neepawa Natives of the MJHL posting 136 points in 204 games.

Welcome to the Havoc, Ashton!

The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night and Saturday, January 22nd for Youth Jersey Giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.