Anderson Joins Havoc
January 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of forward Ashton Anderson.
Anderson, 24, is a left-handed forward from Rivers, Manitoba, Canada. Ashton attended Dalhousie University for four years in which he played 38 games for the Tigers. Prior to his university days, Anderson played 4 seasons for the Neepawa Natives of the MJHL posting 136 points in 204 games.
Welcome to the Havoc, Ashton!
The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night and Saturday, January 22nd for Youth Jersey Giveaway.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022
- Smutek Traded, Remers Added - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Anderson Joins Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
- Brucato to IR, Timofeyev Activated, Stead Loaned, Bernard Signed - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Macon's Zak Lambrecht Named Warrior Hockey Player of the Week - Macon Mayhem
- Macon's Zac Lambrecht Named Warrior Hockey Player of the Week - SPHL
- Birmingham Bulls Shutout Huntsville During Annual MLK Day Game - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Anderson Joins Havoc
- Havoc Fall in Pelham
- Two Havoc Homes Games this Weekend
- Faggas Traded to Vermilion County
- Vorva Posts Shutout for St. Jude