Brucato to IR, Timofeyev Activated, Stead Loaned, Bernard Signed

January 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have placed captain Stefan Brucato on 21-day IR, Head Coach Jeff Carr confirmed Wednesday morning. In addition, forward Stepan Timofeyev has been activated from the IR. Goalie Kristian Stead has also been loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. The Ice Bears have signed goaltender Sammy Bernard as a result of Stead's call up.

Brucato, who played in his 200th game as an Ice Bear during Sunday's 3-1 win over Evansville is second on the team and seventh in the SPHL with 30 points this season. He recently reached the 100-assist mark for his career.

Timofeyev has 15 points in 19 games this season. He had an eight-game point streak from Nov. 19 through Dec. 18, but has not appeared in a game since Dec. 26 against Roanoke.

Stead is 10-0-1 as a rookie this season for Knoxville. He has posted a 2.34 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He's also collected two shutouts - Nov. 13 against Macon and Dec. 5 at Fayetteville. He stopped 5-of-5 shootout attempts against Huntsville in a 2-1 win over the Havoc last Tuesday.

Bernard, a third-year pro out of Neumann University has appeared in two games for the Quad City Storm this season. In his lone start of the year, he posted a 25-save shutout on New Year's Day as the Storm blanked the Vermilion County Bobcats 4-0.

The Ice Bears take on Fayetteville this Friday for Ink in the Rink Night. The team will be wearing specialty tattoo sleeve jerseys that will be available for live auction after the game and on the DASH Auction App. Knoxville will host Vermilion County on Saturday for Star Wars Night. Both games begin at 7:35 p.m. and tickets are still available at knoxvilleicebears.com or by calling 525-7825.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022

