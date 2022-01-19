Smutek Traded, Remers Added

January 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced a pair of transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Defenseman Skyler Smutek has been traded to the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for future considerations.

Smutek suited up for two games for the Marksmen this year, both this past weekend against Roanoke. He did not register a point.

Upon suiting up for Evansville, Smutek will have played for four SPHL teams this season (Peoria, Vermilion Co., Fayetteville) and one ECHL team (South Carolina)

The Marksmen have also added forward Zach Remers to the roster after returning from his call-up to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Remers spent 19 games in Iowa and logged a goal and two assists.

Remers had practiced once with the Marksmen before his call up, but has not played a game for Fayetteville this season.

He is expected to be available to play this weekend against Knoxville and Birmingham, with both games being on the road.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.