Macon's Zac Lambrecht Named Warrior Hockey Player of the Week

January 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Zak Lambrecht of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 10-16.

Over a three-game homestand, Lambrecht scored four goals, added three assists and was +4 as he helped Macon earn five of a possible six points in their best week of the season.

On Thursday, the Stacy, MN-Ânative scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others as the Mayhem rallied from an early 1-0 deficit, scoring six unanswered goals to defeat Birmingham 6-1. The next night against Knoxville, Lambrecht scored once and added an assist as Macon rallied from three separate deficits to tie the game before falling 6-5 in overtime. Saturday saw the Mayhem again rally from a pair of deficits to defeat Knoxville 4-3 in overtime before Macon's largest crowd of the season. Lambrecht scored Macon's first goal with just 1:14 left in the second period to begin the comeback.

Runners-up: Hunter Vorva, Huntsville (1-0-1, 0.48 gaa, 0.986 save%, shutout) and Alec Hagaman, Peoria (3 gp, 5g, 4a, +4, 3 ppg)

Also nominated: Scott Donahue, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, gwg), Bryan Moore, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (4 gp, 1g, 5a, gwg), Marcus Russell, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, gwg), Filip Virgili, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg) and Henry Dill, Roanoke (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.952 save%)

