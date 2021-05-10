Anaheim Ducks Send Benoit and Mahura to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defensemen Simon Benoit and Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Benoit, 22 (9/19/98), appeared in six NHL games with the Ducks in 2020-21, including his NHL debut Apr. 28 at Los Angeles. Benoit has scored 1-7=8 points with a +6 rating and 32 PIM in 35 AHL games with San Diego this season.

Signed as a free agent, Mar. 7, 2019, the Laval, Quebec native has collected 7-36=43 points with a +37 rating and 104 PIM in 156 career AHL games with San Diego. Benoit leads the Gulls in games played and paced club blueliners in plus/minus since his AHL debut in 2018-19.

Mahura, 23 (5/5/98), recorded 1-3=4 points and four PIM in 13 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman has earned 3-10=13 points and 10 PIM in 41 career games with the Ducks.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has earned 5-13=18 points with a +8 rating in 25 AHL games with San Diego in 2020-21. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 10-48=58 points with a +5 rating and 62 PIM in 109 career AHL games with San Diego.

