New York Islanders' American Hockey League Affiliate Renamed the Bridgeport Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders top minor league affiliate playing in the American Hockey League has been renamed the Bridgeport Islanders.

The new Bridgeport Islanders logo features an iconic mark for the team's future. The strong letter "B" recognizes the great city of Bridgeport. The stick, which forms the letter "B" has the parent Islanders "NY" logo as the tape on the blade, a subtle nod to the affiliation between the two clubs. The iconic Islanders blue and orange colors remain the same.

"Having the Islanders name associated with Bridgeport, creates a stronger tie between the NHL team and the top development team," Bridgeport General Manager and New York Islanders Assistant General Manager Chris Lamoriello said. "Every time a player puts on the Bridgeport uniform, he will be putting on the identical uniform the NHL team wears, except for the new logo."

Bridgeport (AHL) and the New York Islanders (NHL) hold the fifth-longest current affiliation in AHL history, dating back to Bridgeport's inaugural season in 2001-02. The New York Islanders purchased the club on July 22, 2004. The New York Islanders' home starting with the 2021-22 NHL season will be the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

"This renaming is just the first of a number of exciting new initiatives happening within our organization," Bridgeport Team President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "As we continue to work closely with the New York Islanders, the City of Bridgeport and Oak View Group, we are eager to unveil more progress at Webster Bank Arena as the 2021-22 season approaches."

