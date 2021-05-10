Comets Shut Down Crunch, Win 3-0

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets defeated the Syracuse Crunch 3-0 to put an end to a 14-game rivalry with the Syracuse Crunch. Comets goaltender Joel Hoffer finishes a tremendous game racking up 26 saves and ultimately securing the shutout while Nolan Stevens scored two goals including the game winner.

After a scoreless first period, we moved onto the next frame where it started with an early tripping call on Syracuse Antoine Morand leading to multiple close calls including a Sam Anas post. With four minutes left, Syracuse defender Devante Stephens took a slap shot from the point and hit the crossbar and the game remained 0-0 as we headed into the final period.

In the final period, it was the Comets that finally struck when Nolan Stevens broke the tie with a goal seconds after the face-off and assisted by Lukas Jasek. The third period reaches its midway point, The Comets and the Crunch adapt a more aggressive play style as this game tightened while it approached its final minutes. Shortly after, Nikita Alexandrov skated another one in with less than five minutes left on an empty net. Following the second goal, Nolan Stevens gets his second goal of the game and puts the game out of reach as the Comets skated away with a 3-0 win.

The Comets are set to take on the Rochester Americans this Wednesday night for their final home game of the season.

