Condors Sign Oilers First Round Pick Dylan Holloway to ATO

May 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release









Dylan Holloway with the Wisconsin Badgers

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed Dylan Holloway to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021 season. Holloway was selected in the 1st round (#14 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Holloway, 19, played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin and had 52 points (19g-33a) in 58 games with the Badgers. He was fifth in the NCAA scoring race this past season with 35 points (11g-24a) in 23 games and was named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team.

Internationally, the Calgary, Alberta native won a Silver Medal with Team Canada at the most recent World Junior Championships. He had two points (1g-1a) in six games of the tournament.

On April 16, 2021 he signed a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract with the Edmonton Oilers which will begin in 2021-22.

He will wear #44 with the Condors. Bakersfield is in Las Vegas to take on Henderson with playoff and division implications on the line. Game one of the three-game series is Thursday at 7 p.m.

