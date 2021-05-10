Amerks Auctioning off 65th Anniversary Jerseys on Dash

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will auction off the special-edition red sweaters worn on select game-nights throughout the 2020-21 season as part of its 65th anniversary celebration. All proceeds raised will benefit Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the set of autographed game-worn and game-issued jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sports-focused online auction platform and partner of the Rochester Americans.

To access the auction, visit https://amerks.co/3f078Jr or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Fans can start bidding today at noon through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. Winners will be contacted directly.

The sweater was inspired by one worn during the team's first Calder Cup championship season of 1964-65. The timeless red jerseys pay tribute to the early years of the franchise and feature the classic stars and stripes shield on the front outlined in black, with a thicker black border enveloping the right side of the crest to create a shadow effect.

Six white stars adorn the shoulders, with three on each side, symbolic of Rochester's six Calder Cup championships. Each arm features a thick royal blue stripe with a thinner white band at the top and bottom, and a white lace-up also accentuates the neckline.

