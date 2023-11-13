An Update from the Danbury Hat Tricks Booster Club

November 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







On Monday, November 20, the players will be busy creating their beautiful Christmas ornaments which we will auction off at a home game in early December. This is a huge fundraiser that we always look forward to and I know the fans also look forward to it. Would you like to get a sneak peek of these beautiful creations before the public? As Booster Club Members, we are inviting you to join us at 6:30 PM on Monday,

November 20 in the Axe Lounge at the DIA to get a sneak peek at the ornaments and enjoy some food with the players. This will also be a great way to get to know the players in a more personal environment. If you are not a member yet but would like to become one, please email the Booster Club to find out how to join or visit our link tree page for all the information in one place. Please email Lisa Stalker if you are able to attend the event. We look forward to seeing you on November 20!

We wanted to send a big shout out and thank you to ShopRite of Brookfield for supporting the Booster Club. They've agreed to supply monthly gift cards at a discounted rate to the boys for the 2023-2024 Season. If you or anyone you know has contacts with a local business which you think may provide discounted services to the boys, please reach out to the Booster Club. We are looking to establish relationships with local businesses to help make the boys' everyday lives easier. As a reminder, we still have the Amazon Wish List going strong. Thank you to everyone who has already made purchases.

Save-the-date for our traditional Holiday Bash in January. We will be having the party at the Polish Club on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. If anyone has contacts with local restaurants, we would welcome and appreciate donations for the party. Please stay tuned for more details.

Look for us on Saturday night games selling 50/50 tickets. If anyone would like to help sell tickets during one period, we would really appreciate the help. Come see us at our table in the lobby. Thanks as always for your support!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.