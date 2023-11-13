Motor City Rockers Roll to 7-1 Win over Port Huron

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers have yet to lose in regulation entering Friday's game against Port Huron, and made sure that trend continued.

The Rockers rolled to a dominating 7-1 win over the Prowers to improve to 3-0 in the I-94 Rivalry in 2023.

The first period was all Motor City as the Rockers jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind the sticks of Jamie Milam, Rocco DiCostanzo, and Nick Magill-Diaz in two and a half minutes.

While the Rockers were on the power play, with 10:54 left on the clock, Milam received a pass from Danny Vanderwiel in the near side circle and roofed the puck for his first of the season and 1-0 lead. 28 seconds later, Motor City entered the offensive zone and a centering puck ricocheted off DiCostonzo's heel and into the net for his third of the season.

Two minutes later, Scott Coash slid the puck through the neutral zone to Magill-Diaz who walked the puck into the offensive zone and fired it top shelf to beat Ian Wallace for a 3-0 lead for his second of the season.

Even though Motor City had three power plays in the middle frame, the Rockers could only cash in on one of them while on a 5-on-3. Coash held the puck on the farside dot and feathered the puck to Declan Conway who tapped in the goal for his second of the season from one foot out and a 4-0 lead.

The third period got explosive on the scoresheet and the ice as I-94 Rivalry turned physical throughout the last twenty minutes of play. 16 penalties were called between the two squads as temperatures rose to a boiling point.

In the meantime, Motor City added goals from Derek Makimaa, Jonathon Juliano, and Coash to increase the lead to 7-0.

Makimaa chipped in a pass from Mike Winn from point-blank range for a 5-0 lead on the power play for his second of the season. Nine minutes later Juliano deked and wove his way into the slot and scored for his second of the season while taking a stick to the face. Two minutes later Coash fired a puck from the far side circle for a 7-0 lead for his fourth of the season and fourth point of the night.

Trevor Babin's second career shutout will have to wait another night as he stopped 25-of-26 shots on the night as Bryan Parsons beat Babin with 10 seconds left on the clock for his first of the season.

Motor City and Port Huron will finish the home-and-home series on Saturday night at McMorran Place in Port Huron. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

