Motor City Erases Two Goal Deficit to Beat Port Huron 3-2

Port Huron, MI - Motor City found itself in a familiar position at McMorran Place on Saturday night as the Rockers had to use the power play to erase a two-goal deficit to beat Port Huron 3-2.

Motor City has won the first four games of the I-94 Rivalry this season and has won 13 out of 20 games played between the two Michigan teams going back to last year. The Prowlers were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead on the sticks of Brandon Picard and Bryan Parsons. The two goals came 9:18 apart in the second period.

All three of Picard's goals this year have been openers, and his fourth was no different. Matt Graham fed the puck to Tucker Scantlebury who found Picard in the nearside circle and beat Trevor Babin low glove side for a 1-0 lead with 9:23 to play in the middle frame.

Parson's goal was scored off the face-off with 5.8 seconds left in the period as he collected the puck from Evan Foley and fired a blast through a crowd that beat Babin for a 2-0 lead. The third period was the same story Motor City has written before here at McMorran Place as it erased a two-goal deficit to take the game.

The Rockers used a 5-on-3 to get back into the game to beat an unsolvable Tucker Tynan.

The first goal came 42 seconds into the man advantage when Derek Makimaa fired a shot on the net. The rebound found Declan Conway at the far side post, and he put the puck away for his second power-play goal of the weekend to cut into the lead, 2-1.

1:10 later, Josh Colton also banged home a Makimaa shot that fell to his skates for his first of the season to knot the score at 2-2 before Jamie Milam gave Motor City the lead with a goal deep in the slot in between the hashes for a 3-2 lead with 5:15 remaining.

Motor City has an off week next week and then will travel out east to face Watertown the night before Thanksgiving at Watertown Arena.

