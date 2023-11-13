Thunderbirds Announce Roster Move,

November 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced a roster move affecting the current active roster.

F Kessler Skye has been released by the team and placed on waivers.

Carolina's roster now sits at 18 players, with 10 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday at the Annex hosting the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.