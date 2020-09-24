American Association Designated as Partner League of MLB

September 24, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The American Association, in conjunction with Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Thursday that both the American Association and Frontier League have been named "Partner Leagues" of MLB.

The American Association and the Frontier League join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), which was designated a Partner League earlier this week.

"This is an historic moment for our industry," said Winnipeg Goldeyes' President and CEO Sam Katz. "The Goldeyes are excited for this new partnership with Major League Baseball, and look forward to enhanced visibility of the American Association's already great product."

As Partner Leagues, the Frontier League and the American Association will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

"We welcome the American Association and Frontier Leagues as Partner Leagues, and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations.

"We look forward to our partnership with MLB incorporating the American Association into the MLB family. To grow America's Pastime, it's critical to bring all stakeholders in professional baseball to the table," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We believe this association with Major League Baseball will culminate in a comprehensive agreement that will grow baseball and shine and even brighter light on the American Association. The American Association has already established itself as a premier professional league in North America. This partnership will only enhance the American Association's stature among the professional baseball world."

The 2021 American Association season begins next May. For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

