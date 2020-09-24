American Association Designated as a Partner League of MLB

FARGO, N.D. - Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today that it has named the American Association as a "Partner League" of MLB. The American Association and the Frontier League join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), which was designated a Partner League earlier this week.

As a Partner League, the American Association will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations, said: "We welcome the American Association as a Partner League, and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball."

"We look forward to our partnership with Major League Baseball and incorporating the American Association into the MLB family. To grow America's Pastime, it's critical to bring all stakeholders in professional baseball to the table," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We believe this association with MLB will culminate in a comprehensive agreement that grows baseball and shines an even brighter light on the American Association. The American Association is a premier professional league in North America, and this partnership will only enhance the American Association's stature within professional baseball."

RedHawks President and CEO Brad Thom said: "This partnership between the MLB and the American Association will benefit our league, and all of the member teams along with the players, coaches and fans. The American Association is one of the top independent baseball leagues in the country and this partnership should only enhance our brand of baseball as a whole. I look forward to the potential it brings to the Red River Valley and to the other member cities."

The RedHawks are preparing for the 2021 season and to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the team's inception in 1996. Schedules, promotions and other information will be released as soon as they available to the public.

