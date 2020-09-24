American Association Designated as Partner League of MLB

September 24, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to announce that Major League Baseball (MLB) has designated the American Association as a Partner League. As a Partner League, the RailCats and the American Association will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada. The American Association joins the Frontier League and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), which were also designated as Partner Leagues.

Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations, said: "We welcome the American Association and Frontier Leagues as Partner Leagues, and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball."

"I am very excited to that the American Association was named a Partner League with Major League Baseball!" said Patrick A. Salvi, CEO and Owner of the Gary SouthShore RailCats. "We look forward to collaborating with Major League Baseball to grow the game of baseball throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana, as well as entire American Association footprint."

"We look forward to our partnership with MLB incorporating the American Association into the MLB family. To grow America's Pastime, it's critical to bring all stakeholders in professional baseball to the table," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We believe this association with Major League Baseball will culminate in a comprehensive agreement that will grow baseball and shine an even brighter light on the American Association. The American Association has already established itself as a premier professional league in North America, this partnership will only enhance the American Association's stature among the professional baseball world."

