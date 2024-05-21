Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced today. This marks the tenth time in Thomas's eleven-year professional career that she takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

During the first week of WNBA regular season action from May 14- May 19, Thomas averaged nearly a triple-double with 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg, as the Sun went 2-0 to begin the 2024 season. In the Sun's 92-71 win over the Fever in their season opener, Thomas tallied the ninth regular-season triple-double of her career with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Later that week in Connecticut's 84-77 victory over Washington, Thomas notched 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

Thomas and the Sun return to action on Thursday, May 23 against the Minnesota Lynx at 7:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Alyssa Thomas Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors:

6/25/17

7/10/17

5/27/18

8/31/20

5/23/22

7/25/22

6/6/23

6/27/23

8/8/23

5/21/24

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

