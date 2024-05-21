Fever Fall in Close Matchup against Sun on Monday Night

May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Five Indiana Fever players finished the night scoring in double figures as the Indiana Fever dropped a second game this season to the Connecticut Sun, 88-84, on Monday night in front of another sold out Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana (0-4) outscored Connecticut in bench points (25-4), points in the paint (48-42) and owned a four-point lead with under five minutes to play before the Sun finished the game on a 16-8 run to close out the win.

In their second meeting of the year and first at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 17 points and five assists each. Clark's five assists all came in the fourth quarter, and she also recorded three rebounds and two blocks. On Monday, Mitchell moved into a tie with Fever legend and current video associate, Tully Bevilaqua, for the fifth most games played in an Indiana Fever uniform at 197 career games.

Indiana forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, while center Aliyah Boston posted 11 points, eight rebounds and a game-high three blocks. Off the bench, Fever center Temi Fagbenle recorded her first double-double of her WNBA career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kristy Wallace added eight points, three assists and two rebounds, while guard Erica Wheeler recorded eight points and three assists in a reserve role as well.

Connecticut (3-0) never owned a lead larger than nine points as the Sun ultimately prevailed with forward Alyssa Thomas and forward DeWanna Bonner at the helm with 24 and 22 points respectively. Thomas played the entire game and paired her 22 points with 14 rebounds on Monday night, marking her second double-double of the season. Guards Tyasha Harris and Dijonai Carrington also scored in double figures with 16 and 14 points respectively.

Indiana will tip off a three-game trip to the west coast starting with the Seattle Storm (1-3) for their first meeting of the season on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The Fever will then meet the Los Angeles Sparks (0-2) and the Las Vegas Aces (2-0) on Friday and Saturday this week. Indiana's game against the Storm will broadcast on WTHR Channel 13.

