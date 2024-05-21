Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream - May 21

May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Atlanta, GA - The Dallas Wings (1-1) begin a five-game road swing on Tuesday night at the Atlanta Dream (1-1). The game will air live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and will also be available on WNBA League Pass for out-of-market fans. Coverage from the Gateway Center begins at 6:30 p.m. (CT). On the call will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris.

Notable Storylines Keep The Streak Alive

The Dallas Wings have defeated the Atlanta Dream in six consecutive games dating back to the 2022 season and including the 2023 WNBA Playoffs. The Wings swept all three regular-season meetings in 2023, before scoring their first postseason series win since 2009 with a two-game sweep in the best-of-three first-round series.

Off To A Hot Start

Two games into the season and the Dallas Wings have the WNBA's top scorer. Arike Ogunbowale leads all players with her 30.0 points per game average, while also making a league-best 4.0 triples per game. She dropped a game-best 35 points on Saturday night against the Chicago Sky - the most she has scored since going for 41 on June 17, 2023, against the Seattle Storm.

Total Team Effort

With three key players out due to injury, the Wings are getting contributions from top to bottom. Stephanie Soares and Maddy Siegrist earned their first career starts on Saturday night against the Chicago Sky, while Monique Billings, who signed with the Wings on Thursday, immediately jumped in, playing 20 minutes while scoring five points and adding four rebounds. Additionally, Kalani Brown tallied 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench while rookie Jacy Sheldon added four points and four rebounds.

Stats Of Note Arike Ogunbowale - 30.0 ppg - WNBA leader

Team Blocks - 10.0 bpg - WNBA leader

Team Rebounds - 41.0 rpg - No. 2 in the WNBA

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Nose)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

