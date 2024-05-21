Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week the Buffalo Bandits won their second straight National Lacrosse League Championship and sixth overall, the Omaha Supernovas won the first Pro Volleyball Federation Championship, and the new Women's National Basketball Association team in California announced it will be known as the Golden State Valkyries. Highlights from this week come from the National Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Women's National Basketball Association, United Football League, Arena Football League, Indoor Football League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, United Soccer League One, International League, Texas League and Midwest League.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The fourth-seeded Buffalo Bandits claimed their second straight National Lacrosse League Championship, earning a 15-13 win in front of a sellout crowd of 19,070 at KeyBank Center to sweep the best-of-three series from the third-seeded Albany FireWolves. The Bandits, playing in their fourth straight Finals, became the first team to repeat since the Edmonton/Saskatchewan Rush turned the trick in 2015 and 2016. In all, eight teams have now gone back-to-back. It was llso the sixth championship in franchise history. Josh Byrne, who was named the NLL's Most Valuable Player on Friday and Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, led the Bandits with one goal and eight assists in the win to be named the 2024 NLL Finals MVP. Chase Fraser scored a team-high five goals and added two assists while alternate captain Dhane Smith tallied a pair of goals and five assists for a seven-point performance of his own. Goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 36 of 49 shots in the win.

Here are the highlights

"All season you were the hunted. Everyone wanted what you had." - Commissioner Brett Frood. The presentation of the new NLL Cup to the captain of the Buffalo Bandits, Steve Priolo.

Josh Byrne is your Finals MVP!

Buffalo Bandits forward Josh Byrne, the National Lacrosse League leader in points with 135, today was named the League's Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 regular season, edging Buffalo teammate Dhane Smith and Toronto Rock goaltender Nick Rose for the annual award. Byrne, Smith and the Bandits travel to NLL Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons and the Albany FireWolves tonight for Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time at MVP Arena in Albany (7 p.m. ET, TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, CW23).

With Byrne's win, the Bandits have now won two of the past three NLL MVP Awards (Smith, 2022), propelling them to the NLL Finals for three consecutive seasons.

Albany FireWolves General Manager and Head Coach Glenn Clark, whose experience in the sport and vision for the franchise has led to one of the most pronounced one-season turnarounds in National Lacrosse League history, earned the League's highest honor for both positions as he was selected as the NLL "Les Bartley Award" (Coach of the Year) and NLL General Manager of the Year. Clark's FireWolves, after finishing last with a 3-15 record in 2022-23, went 11-7 this season to earn the No. 3 seed in the NLL Playoffs.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

No. 2 seed Omaha came out strong and never looked back, sweeping No. 4 seed Grand Rapids, 3-0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-22) to win the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship.

The match was played before 10,678 fans at the CHI Health Center and resulted in the team also earning the $1 million bonus that goes with capturing the league crown.

Supernovas setter Sydney Hilley was awarded Postseason Most Valuable Player honors and a $10,000 bonus. The Wisconsin graduate came off the bench to guide the Omaha offense to two victories. She recorded 40 assists and six digs in the three sets as the Supernovas hit .342 for their second highest hitting percentage of the season. That effort was after handing out 46 assists and adding nine digs in a reverse sweep over San Diego in the semifinals.

Saturday marked the third sweep in the month of May for the Supernovas. Omaha had three sweeps combined in the previous three months.

For the first time ever, in the first championship ever, the Omaha Supernovas are on top of the Pro Volleyball Federation. NTV's Bill Steckis recaps the historic day!

Playoff MVP!! Sydney Hilley alongside Ana Bellinghausen following Omaha's championship dub.

Atlanta Vibe outside hitter Leah Edmond was crowned the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season. Edmond led the league in scoring to help Atlanta to the 2024 Regular Season Championship with a team record of 19-5, giving the Vibe the No. 1 overall seed in the league's postseason tournament. She started in all 89 sets of the Vibe's 2024 regular season, pacing the league with 424 points (4.8 per set) and 380 kills (4.3 per set).

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 3 of the 2024 UFA regular season!

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Golden State Valkyries unveiled the team's brand identity, it was announced today. Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce. The franchise, which marks the first WNBA expansion team since 2008, will begin play in the 2025 WNBA season at Chase Center. The Valkyries, the WNBA affiliate team of the seven-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, have already surpassed 7,500 season ticket deposits for the team's inaugural season. "The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. "And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

Bay Area's WNBA expansion team to be known as the Golden State Valkyries

ESPN's presentation of the 2024 WNBA Tip-Off Presented by CarMax reached new viewership heights for WNBA on ESPN. The Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun season opener - featuring Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut - was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN platforms ever (regular season or playoffs). The game scored 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, surpassing the Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun (May 22, 2004). The game peaked at 2.3 million viewers in the 7:45 p.m. - 7:59 p.m. window.

2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark had herself a game vs the Liberty, dropping 22 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PM. She joins Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Nikki McCray as the only WNBA players to tally 50+ PTS and 15+ AST in their first 3 career games!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The St. Louis Battlehawks clinched a playoff berth with a 26-21 victory Sunday over the D.C. Defenders in front of 32,403 fans at The Dome at America's Center. The win guaranteed the Battlehawks a spot in the XFL Conference Championship Game scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 9.

UFL top 10 plays from week 8

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American QB Nick Arbuckle. Arbuckle, 30, returns to Toronto after playing for the Argos in 2021, where he played in seven games, with four starts, throwing for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns before a trade sent him to Edmonton late that season. The 6'1, 213lb QB started two games for Ottawa last season after being traded from Edmonton mid-season in 2022. The California native would dress for five games (three starts) with Edmonton in 2022 and 12 games with five starts with Ottawa after the trade. The Georgia State product began his CFL Career in Calgary in 2018, eventually getting seven starts in 2019 where he threw for over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with a completion percentage north of 73%. For his career, Arbuckle has amassed 7,158 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Edmonton Elks have signed American Cole McDonald (QB), the team announced Monday. McDonald returns to the CFL after spending parts of the 2021 season with the Toronto Argonauts, where he completed four of eight passes for 45 yards in one appearance. The six-foot-four pivot most recently played with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023, throwing for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games - including two as a starter. McDonald was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, spending time on the Titans (2020) and Arizona Cardinals (2021) practice roster.

Arena Football League

The Arena Football League (AFL) announced Jeff Fisher, current President of Football Operations for the Nashville Kats will serve as the Interim Commissioner of the League. This decision was made by an unanimous vote of the current team ownership groups in alignment with G6 Sports Investment Group, LLC, the owners of the AFL and its intellectual property. Fisher, former NFL head coach for the Titans and Rams, stated "Months ago when I decided to help return the Nashville Kats and arena football to the Music City, I did so because of my affection for Nashville and wanting to give back to the community that has been a blessing to me and my family over the years. We are now three weeks into the season and the league needs help and I agreed to help the league. I am honored the owners collectively have confidence in me to lead them."

The inaugural season for the Minnesota Myth - a new Arena Football League team for the Twin Cities - has reportedly already come to an end.

Per a press release from the Arena Football League the Louisiana VooDoo will not be retained as one of the 10 teams the league will move forward with.

Indoor Football League

Plays of the Week - Week Nine

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Buffalo Sabres announced that Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert has been promoted to assistant coach for the NHL club. Appert, who completed his third full season as Amerks head coach in 2023-24, will work alongside newly appointed head coach Lindy Ruff and his staff, which also includes former Amerks Mike Bales and Matt Ellis as well as Marty Wilford . "I'm incredibly excited to join Lindy's staff with the Buffalo Sabres," said Appert. "This gives me the privilege of continuing the work we've been doing in Rochester over the last four years in moving our organization forward to where we all want it to be." "I'm grateful for my four years in Rochester," added Appert. "I've loved being an Amerk. I'm thankful for our fan base and the players and coaches we've been able to build a family atmosphere with. Let's go Amerks!"

ECHL

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that Jared Nightingale has been hired as the team's new Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Nightingale becomes the 12th Head Coach in franchise history. Nightingale, 41, played 13 seasons of professional hockey and has coached for six years, including most recently serving as an assistant coach for the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs for the past three seasons. Nightingale oversaw Rockford's defense and penalty kill and helped guide the IceHogs to a 111-84-14-7 record and three consecutive appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. During Nightingale's tenure as assistant coach with Rockford, five defensemen made their NHL debuts with the Chicago Blackhawks after spending time with the IceHogs.

The South Carolina Stingrays have hired Jared Nightingale has their new head coach. News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan asked Nightingale what style of play his team will bring to the ice this season.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

We are honored to announce our new name - Athens Rock Lobsters! We are honored to build upon the legacy of The B-52's and bring professional hockey to Athens, Georgia and The Classic Center! From a very intense 4-week voting campaign, artwork review, and community input; we are honored to call Athens our home and couldn't be more proud to have a name that reflects the culture of music and art.

Professional Women's Hockey League

In the first round of the PWHL playoffs we saw one reverse sweep while the other series had every game go to overtime! That and more in today's PWHL hockey video!

Western Hockey League

The Moose Jaw Warriors broke away in the third period with a 4-2 win to complete a four-game sweep of the Portland Winterhawks in the 2024 WHL Championship. This marks the first WHL title in franchise history. "I can't even describe it," Moose Jaw-born Atley Calvert said postgame. "So much work has gone into this. We've been together for the last four years and to see it all come to an end like this is something truly special."

Here are the highlights

Ontario Hockey League

The London Knights scored another dominant win over the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday, skating to a 7-1 victory in Game 4 to be crowned 2024 OHL Champions. The Knights hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup after scoring 31 goals in the series, the most by a team in the OHL Championship Final since 1999. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan led the way with a goal and three assists in Game 4, finishing the playoffs with a league-leading 34 points (10-24--34) to earn the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP. Kasper Halttunen followed-up back-to-back hat-tricks with two goals and an assist and Denver Barkey had three points as well, scoring while adding two helpers. Halttunen wrapped-up the postseason as the league's goal-scoring leader, lighting the lamp 17 times. The win secures the Knights their fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup in franchise history following previous championships in 2016, 2013, 2012 and 2005. The Knights get redemption after coming up short in last year's OHL Championship Series against Peterborough.

London Knights capture fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup Title

United States Hockey League

In addition to the Western Conference regular-season title and the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions, the Fargo Force have completed its historic 2023-24 season by claiming the Clark Cup as the USHL playoff champions. The Force capped their season with a 3-1 win at Dubuque Saturday in the Clark Cup Final in the last game of the best-of-five series. Fargo, which established a USHL record for wins with a 50-10-2 regular-season record, has now won two Clark Cup championships with the last one coming during the 2017-18 season.

Fargo forward Mac Swanson, who led all playoff scorers in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17), was named USHL Clark Cup Playoff Most Valuable Player.

Here are the highlights.

Quebec Maritimes Hockey League

The Moncton Wildcats put rumours to rest and introduced Gardiner MacDougall as the team's new Head Coach and his son, Taylor MacDougall, as the team's new General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations. "Today marks the beginning of a new era! I'm thrilled to announce that Gardiner and Taylor will be working together to lead the Moncton Wildcats. It's great to have them in place as we prepare to host the upcoming Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League draft in June," said Robert K. Irving, President of the Moncton Wildcats. "I want to personally welcome them to our organization. I know our fans will be excited by the dynamic, fast-paced, entertaining, and most importantly... winning style of hockey that Gardiner and Taylor bring to the game." Gardiner was Head Coach of the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds men's hockey team for the past 24 seasons, where he led the nation's most successful university hockey program. He led UNB to nine U SPORTS national university championships and a perfect season in 2023-2024.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Raccoon on soccer field causes chaos at Subaru Park during a Union game

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY Gotham FC and U.S. Women's National Team forward Lynn Williams scored her 79th career goal on Sunday night to officially break the National Women's Soccer League all-time record for most goals across all competitions. Williams takes over the previous record of 78 held by Sam Kerr for seven years until today. Williams has scored 13 goals in all competitions since joining Gotham FC last season, including the club's opening goal in the 2023 NWSL Championship win over Seattle Reign. She has been a star scorer throughout her career, netting double-digit scoring figures for three different NWSL clubs dating back to her debut in 2015. "I think that when you're in it, you don't really get to reflect," said Williams looking back on the achievement. "It is moments like this that I really cherish and value. I haven't had a moment to debrief, but I'm sure I will go home and sit with (fiancé) Marley (Biyendolo) and just think about all ten years. Hopefully that is not my last goal. I'm not done yet. It is just a moment in my career that I get to reflect, and then we keep moving forward."

The Attacking Third crew talk about teams and players that struggled at the beginning of the season but are finding their stride and also those that started off strong but are now losing steam.

USL Super League

DC Power Football Club (Power FC), Washington, DC's newest professional women's soccer team, has unveiled their name and team crest. The name "Power' symbolizes the team's strength and determination, while the crest, inspired by the iconic DC flag, represents the unity that anchors our club. Power FC will be one of the eight inaugural teams in the United Soccer League's (USL) Super League ahead of the season set to kick off in August 2024. The USL Super League is a Division One women's professional league dedicated to upholding our nation's highest standards for soccer. The club have also announced the hiring of Frédéric Brillant as the first head coach in club history, in addition to appointing local business leader Jordan Stuart as the first club president.

Sandra Herrera joins Attacking Third to chat USL Super League, the impact it has on the women's game, and exciting signings!

United Soccer League One

USL Antelope Valley (USL AV) announced that Southern California native Brian Kleiban has been named head coach for their men's professional soccer team. Kleiban, who holds a USSF Senior A License, becomes the first head coach in the club's history. The team will kick-off their 2025 Inaugural Season in USL League One and play at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, which will be converted from baseball to a soccer-specific configuration. Kleiban brings 20 years of coaching experience to the club with an expertise and track record for identifying and developing young talent. Early in his career he held internships with FC Barcelona's first team while under legendary manager Pep Guardiola as well as the Barcelona B team under Luis Enrique (2008-2013). Additionally, he spent time studying with the Argentina National Team during the Copa America in Peru coached by Marcelo Bielsa (2004).

AV ALTA FC - Know Your Crest

BASEBALL

Pioneer League

Major League Baseball announced its agreement with the Pioneer Baseball League has been extended through the 2028 season. Since 2021, the Pioneer League has been a Partner League of MLB, providing players with less than three years of professional experience the opportunity to be scouted by MLB clubs and allowing MLB to experiment with new rules on the field. In recent years, the PBL has experimented with a shootout-style "Knockout Round" to replace extra innings and used designated pinch hitters and pinch runners, among other experimental rules. In 2024, the PBL will use the Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system to further test the technology and gather data in game situations.

International League

Orioles No. 4 prospect Heston Kjerstad drills a walk-off grand slam in the 12th for Triple-A Norfolk

Mets farmhand Trayce Thompson records a three-homer game for Triple-A Syracuse

Texas League

Dodgers No. 2 prospect Dalton Rushing tries a creative way to force the ball foul for Double-A Tulsa

Midwest League

Reds No. 25 prospect Jay Allen II makes a great sliding catch into the bullpen for High-A Dayton

