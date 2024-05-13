Seth Appert Named Assistant Coach of Buffalo Sabres

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert has been promoted to assistant coach for the NHL club. Appert, who completed his third full season as Amerks head coach in 2023-24, will work alongside newly appointed head coach Lindy Ruff and his staff, which also includes former Amerks Mike Bales and Matt Ellis as well as Marty Wilford .

"I'm incredibly excited to join Lindy's staff with the Buffalo Sabres," said Appert. "This gives me the privilege of continuing the work we've been doing in Rochester over the last four years in moving our organization forward to where we all want it to be."

"I'm grateful for my four years in Rochester," added Appert. "I've loved being an Amerk. I'm thankful for our fan base and the players and coaches we've been able to build a family atmosphere with. Let's go Amerks!"

"One of my top priorities over the last few weeks has been finalizing the hires and roles of the coaching staff," said Ruff. After conversations with Seth, he reaffirmed what I already knew - he is ready for this opportunity. As we move into next season, I am thrilled with the staff we have assembled, and the work has already begun to prepare for training camp and the entirety of the season ahead."

Appert posted a 123-94-22-10 record in his four seasons with the Amerks, leading the team to three straight 30-plus win seasons as well as three consecutive playoff appearances, including an historic run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2023 as part of the team's deepest postseason run in nearly 20 years. He was 15-14 in 29 career playoff games.

The 2023-24 campaign saw Appert become just seventh the head coach in franchise history to reach 100 career wins and be behind the bench for more than 200 games with Rochester. His 123 coaching victories rank fourth all-time.

In his four seasons as Rochester's head coach, Appert oversaw the development of some Buffalo's top prospects, most notably forwards Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka in 2021-22 followed by Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen over the last two years.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Appert was responsible for the development of the two of the league's most dynamic scorers in rookie forwards Quinn and Peterka, both of whom would later be named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team and Quinn earning the honors as the league's Most Outstanding Rookie. Both also made their National Hockey League debuts with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22, representing two of 14 different Amerks to appear in at least one game with the big club.

The 2022-23 season saw the emergence of Kulich and Rosen as the top two prospects in the Buffalo Sabres organization. Kulich, in particular, was named to the AHL's inaugural Top Prospects Team for the 2022-23 season after putting together one of the most productive seasons ever by an 18-year-old. He led the Amerks and finished tied for sixth amongst all AHL rookies with 24 goals while his 46 points were tied for 11th among first-year players.

The 2023-24 campaign saw both forwards reach the 20-goal mark, with Kulich becoming the first Amerk to lead the team in goals in back-to-back seasons since Jody Gage in 1991-92 and 1992-93. The pair also made their NHL debuts together earlier this season back on Nov. 25 against the New Jersey Devils.

"Seth should be immensely proud of the culture he has built in Rochester and the success that has come with it," said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams . "While his addition to the NHL coaching staff is a loss in Rochester, there is no doubt he has earned this position. Under his leadership, the Amerks have had tremendous results as a team, and he has also played a significant role in the development of a number of NHL players.

We will begin a search for his replacement in Rochester immediately."

