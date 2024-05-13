Save the Dates: IceHogs Annual Garage Sale - June 28 & 29

May 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will be holding the team's annual Garage Sale as a two-day event this year on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

Dates/Times:

Friday, June 28, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m. - Noon

Location: Rockford IceHogs Team Store at BMO Center (enter at Chestnut & Church Street doors)

This end-of-year tradition gives fans the opportunity to buy discounted IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks apparel and collectibles, and autographed items, including sticks and locker name plates.

Fans interested in purchasing game-worn IceHogs jerseys will have the opportunity to do so again this year through the IceHogs "Seats for Kids" program. For each jersey purchased through this program, tickets will be donated in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the 2024-25 season. There will be three "Seats for Kids" package options available with packages starting at $400. Thanks to the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide tickets at no charge to kids from local school districts, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, Rock House Kids, and Life Decisions, among others.

All sales at the Garage Sale event will be credit card only.

Please save the dates and we hope to see you at the Team Store June 28 & 29!

