Checkers Sign Riley Hughes to AHL Deal
May 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another forward has been added to Charlotte's pool for next season, as Riley Hughes has been signed to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.
The 23-year-old forward finished up his college career last season - a career that saw him spend four years at Northeastern University before moving to Ohio State for a fifth year - totalling 37 points (12g, 25a) in 141 games.
Hughes - the son of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes - made his pro debut at the end of last season as well, posting four points (3g, 1a) in 12 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.
