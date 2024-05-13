Checkers Sign Riley Hughes to AHL Deal

May 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another forward has been added to Charlotte's pool for next season, as Riley Hughes has been signed to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

The 23-year-old forward finished up his college career last season - a career that saw him spend four years at Northeastern University before moving to Ohio State for a fifth year - totalling 37 points (12g, 25a) in 141 games.

Hughes - the son of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes - made his pro debut at the end of last season as well, posting four points (3g, 1a) in 12 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.