Athens Announces The Rock Lobsters

May 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - We are honored to announce our new name - Athens Rock Lobsters! We are honored to build upon the legacy of The B-52's and bring professional hockey to Athens, Georgia and The Classic Center!

From a very intense 4-week voting campaign, artwork review, and community input; we are honored to call Athens our home and couldn't be more proud to have a name that reflects the culture of music and art.

Grab your season tickets to our inagural season at www.RockLobstersHockey.com and stay tuned for merchandise to hit our channels soon!

#ClawsUp Athens! #AthensRockLobsters #B52s #HockeyNight

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league that will be operating in its 15th season during 2024-25 Season.

