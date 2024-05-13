MLB Extends Commitment to PBL Through 2028 Season

Windsor, CO - Major League Baseball today announced its agreement with the Pioneer Baseball League has been extended through the 2028 season.

Since 2021, the Pioneer League has been a Partner League of MLB, providing players with less than three years of professional experience the opportunity to be scouted by MLB clubs and allowing MLB to experiment with new rules on the field.

In recent years, the PBL has experimented with a shootout-style "Knockout Round" to replace extra innings and used designated pinch hitters and pinch runners, among other experimental rules.

In 2024, the PBL will use the Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system to further test the technology and gather data in game situations.

"In just three years, the Pioneer Baseball League has proven to be a terrific league for young players to launch their professional careers. The extension of this partnership with MLB ensures that not only will more players realize their dreams of playing professional baseball, but it keeps professional baseball as an affordable entertainment option and source of community pride in each of our cities," Michael Shapiro, President of the Pioneer Baseball League, said. "Major League Baseball's continued support of our baseball operations and our communities is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to taking the league to new heights moving forward."

The 12-team league, which features clubs in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah, opens the 96-game 2024 season on May 21.

