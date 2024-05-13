Free Vibes Exhibition Game May 16th
May 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release
The Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting an exhibition game on Thursday, May 16th at 6:00 p.m. The Vibes take on the in-state rival Northern Colorado Owlz. Admission to the game and parking is free for fans, and concessions will be available. Gates to UCHealth Park open at 5:30.
This Exhibition game is the culmination of Spring Training which began on May 6th.
