Alouettes Extend Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund Through 2026

December 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed Canadian defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund to a one-year extension that will keep him in Montreal through 2026.

Adeyemi-Berglund (6'2'', 248 lbs.) was named the Most Outstanding Canadian in the East division in his first season with the Alouettes in 2024. He was also on the All-CFL East Division team.

The 28-year-old started 17 regular season games. The Southeastern Louisiana University alum recorded 36 defensive tackles and five on special teams. He also added a team-high seven sacks and forced one fumble. He led the CFL with nine tackles for loss.

In 2020, he was the third overall pick in the CFL Draft by Calgary with whom he played his first three seasons. He signed with Montreal as a free agent last February.

"Isaac quickly integrated into our defensive core, and his way of playing greatly helped our team," says Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "As the season progressed, he became more comfortable. He finished the season strong, and we are excited that he is extending his stay with us. He is an important piece for our team."

