Argos Sign LB Brian Holloway, DL Ifenna Onyeka & LB Ife Onyemenam

December 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American Linebacker Brian Holloway, Canadian DL Ifenna Onyeka and Canadian LB Ife Onyemenan.

Holloway, 6'0 and 225lbs attended Texas State (2022-2023), playing in 24 games while recording 153 tackles, 21 for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The Texas native was named Second Team All-Conference in 2023 and the First Responders Bowl defensive MVP. The 24-year-old attended Southern Methodist University (2019-2021) before TSU, playing in 25 games and tallying 31 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one knockdown. Holloway began his collegiate career at Kilgore College in 2018 where he racked up 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and six fumble recoveries in 12 games.

Onyeka, 6'1 and 249lbs played eight games at Carleton University in 2024 with 22.5 tackles, 12 for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble for the Ravens. The Brampton, ON native, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Argos in 2024. For his collegiate career, Onyeka tallied 81.5 tackles, 24.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles in 34 games played at CU (2019-2024).

Onyemenam, 6'1 and 215lbs was a four-year player at Wilfrid Laurier (2019-2023) where he totaled 126 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and one block. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 CFL Draft by Toronto.

