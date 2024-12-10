BC's Teuhema Suspended for Violating CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy

TORONTO - Under the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the CFL Players' Association's joint drug policy, BC Lions defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has been suspended for two games after testing positive for the banned substance Amfetamine.

Players who test positive or fail to provide a sample receive a two-game suspension for a first violation, a nine-game suspension for a second, a one-year suspension for a third, and a lifetime ban for a fourth.

Under the policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular season or post-season games. It is at the Club's discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

All players are subject to mandatory drug testing following a positive result or failure to provide a sample. They are also required to participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is required.

The policy mandates a total number of league-wide tests equal to the total number of players in the CFL. Testing is ongoing and is conducted year-round.

