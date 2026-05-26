All Goals of Week 12: USL Championship
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026
- Vote Now: Jackson Lee Earns Save of the Week Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Herbert Earns International Call-Up with Trinidad & Tobago - Indy Eleven
- Alex Tambakis Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 - FC Tulsa
- Aaron Molloy Named to USL Championship Week 12 Bench - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Blake Pope Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Rowdies Trio Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- JJ Williams, Jojea Kwizera and Nick Scardina Named to USL Championship Week 12 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Jack Blake Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Returns Home, Faces AC Connecticut - Hartford Athletic
- Noah Dollenmayer Earns International Call-Up with Dominican Republic - El Paso Locomotive FC
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