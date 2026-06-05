Alexander Throws a Perfect Strike, Finds Snead for 6 Points!

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Davis Alexander drops an absolute dime to Tyler Snead for a touchdown, cutting into Hamilton's lead with a huge touchdown strike.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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