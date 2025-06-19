Alexander Escapes Pressure, Dimes Snead in the End Zone! I CFL

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Davis Alexander extends the play and finds a wide-open Tyler Snead in the end zone, adding to the Alouettes' lead







