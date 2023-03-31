Albuquerque Homers Past Round Rock, 9-4, in Season Opener

Round Rock, TX - Albuquerque combined for four home runs on the night - including two, two-run clouts by Nolan Jones, while the bullpen held the Express to just one run over the final six frames to take the season opener, 9-4, at Dell Diamond Friday night.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes plated two runs in the first inning, marking the first time the club has scored runs in the first frame on Opening Day since bringing home three in 2017 vs. Salt Lake.

-Jones' first inning blast gave Albuquerque a 2-0 lead. It was his first clout of the season and he now has a homer in three-straight regular season games after finishing the 2022 season with back-to-back contests with a homer for Triple-A Columbus. In the fifth, Jones connected on another two-run homer for his first two-dinger game since August 1, 2018 with Lake County. He also collected a game-high four RBI.

-Jones is the first Isotope to collect a multi-homer game on Opening Day.

-Aaron Schunk's first career Triple-A homer, in his Triple-A debut, tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth after Round Rock plated three in the third. He has a four-bagger in two-straight regular season games after homering in the 2022 season finale for Double-A Hartford.

-In six starts against the Isotopes, Express right-hander Cole Winn has allowed at least three runs in four of his outings.

-Albuquerque improves to 11-9 on Opening Day and collected its first win in game one since a 7-4 triumph over Salt Lake in 2017. It's the club's first road victory to open a season since 2015, an 11-2 win at Reno.

-The four homers are a team-record for Opening Day.

-Starter Noah Davis did not factor into the decision after tossing 3.0 innings and allowing three runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman. He allowed all three runs in the third frame after walking three and hitting a batter. The last time Davis didn't eclipse 3.0+ innings was July 24, 2022, with Double-A Hartford (2.0 IP).

-Six of the Isotopes nine runs came via the longball.

-P.J. Poulin pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and faced just one over the minimum while fanning two. He earned his first win of the year. Fernando Abad and Nick Mears each pitched perfect frames in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

-For the first time since May 20, 2019, the Albuquerque Isotopes are above the .500 mark.

-Michael Toglia and Doyle each swiped their first stolen base of the year.

-Brenton Doyle cranked his first homer of the season and fourth with the Isotopes in 10 games (nine played in 2022).

-Doyle, Jones and Coco Montes combined to go 7-for-15 from the top three spots in the batting order. Jones and Montes registered two hits while Doyle collected three. Schunk and Jonathan Morales also tallied three and hits, respectively. Morales notched two RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express will face off in game two of the series at 6:05 pm MST Saturday evening. Karl Kauffman is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while Cody Bradford is slated to start for Round Rock. Due to the Final Four being broadcasted on KNML radio, Saturday night's Isotopes game can be heard on KTBL 1050am/94.5FM The Pit.

