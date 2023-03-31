River Cats' Home Opener Just 4 Days Away

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the eight-time World Series champion San Francisco Giants, are excited for the return of baseball at Sutter Health Park, starting with their Tuesday, April 4th home opener.

The River Cats will play 75 games at Sutter Health Park in 2023, beginning with a 6:45 p.m. (PT) clash with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). Ballpark gates open at 5:45 p.m.

River Cats Opening Night will feature a rally towel giveaway to all fans presented by Kona Brewing. Pregame festivities will include an Air Force flyover following the National Anthem sung by Season 17 "The Voice" contestant, Shane Q.

There is plenty of affordable family fun to be had every night at the ballpark with 27 scheduled fireworks nights and the return of weekly promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesdays, Wet Nose Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Orange Fridays presented by SMUD, Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays, and Sunday Fundays.

The 2023 season will also feature six giveaway games and the return of theme night favorites like Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and the July 3 Independence Eve Extravaganza. New this season are a series of Sacramento Solons throwback nights to pay tribute to the Capital City's first baseball team.

If interested in doing a live hit from Sutter Health Park on Opening Night, please RSVP to shebel@rivercats.com.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Single game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.

