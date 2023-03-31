Salt Lake Bees Opening Day Postponed
March 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY â¯-â¯The Salt Lake Bees season opener against the Sacramento River Cats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Bees and River Cats will make up the game with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings. One ticket is good for admission to both games. The weather forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-50s.
Ticket holders for Friday's game will receive an email on Saturday with information on how to exchange their tickets for a select future Bees game. Additional information is available at slbees.com. A full postponement policy and rainout procedures are available here. Fans can also call or text 801-325-BEES for additional information.
