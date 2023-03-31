El Paso Chihuahuas Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

The El Paso Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres have announced the 2023 Triple-A Opening Day roster. It includes 14 returning players and 19 players with MLB experience.

The Chihuahuas open the 2023 season on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at home against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate.

The players are listed alphabetically below:

Pedro Avila, Pitcher: Pitched for El Paso and San Diego in 2022... Struck out 124 PCL batters in 2022 to set a Chihuahuas single-season record... Pitched parts of three seasons in the major leagues with San Diego (2019, 2021-2022).

Matthew Batten, Infielder: Will become the second player to appear in five different Chihuahuas seasons (pitcher Kyle McGrath is the other)... Originally drafted by San Diego in the 32nd round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of Quinnipiac University... Played 15 games in the major leagues with San Diego in 2022.

Aaron Brooks, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Has spent parts of five seasons between 2014-2022 in the major leagues with Kansas City, Oakland, Baltimore and St. Louis.

Drew Carlton, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Originally drafted by Detroit in the 32nd round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of Florida State University... Pitched in the major leagues with the Tigers from 2021-2022.

Tom Cosgrove, Pitcher: Drafted by San Diego in the 12th round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of Manhattan College... Split the 2022 season between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso.

Brandon Dixon, Infielder/Outfielder: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Has spent parts of four seasons in the major leagues with Cincinnati, Detroit and San Diego... Originally drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2013 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Anderson Espinoza, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Originally signed by Boston as an international free agent in 2014 out of Venezuela... Pitched in seven major league games with the Chicago Cubs in 2022.

Angel Felipe, Pitcher: Split the 2022 season between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso... Got the save in the Chihuahuas' division title-clinching game on September 24, 2022 in El Paso... Originally signed by Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2015.

Jay Groome, Pitcher: Acquired by San Diego in a trade with Boston on August 2, 2022... Started 10 Chihuahuas games in 2022 after the trade... Originally drafted by Boston in the first round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft out of Barnegat High School in New Jersey.

Eric Hanhold, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Pitched in the major leagues with the Mets in 2018 and Orioles in 2021... Originally drafted by the Brewers in the sixth round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Florida.

Ray Kerr, Pitcher: Split the 2022 season between El Paso and San Diego... Acquired by San Diego in a trade with Seattle on November 27, 2021... Originally signed by the Mariners as a free agent in 2017 out of Lassen College.

Reiss Knehr, Pitcher: Split the 2022 season between San Diego and El Paso... Originally drafted by San Diego in the 20th round of the 2018 June Amateur Draft out of Fordham University... Made his major league debut with the Padres in 2021.

Taylor Kohlwey, Infielder/Outfielder: Has played for the Chihuahuas in parts of three seasons (2019, 2021-2022)... Originally drafted by the Padres in the 21st round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse... Has played first base, left field, center field and right field in his professional career.

Luis Liberato, Outfielder: Split the 2022 season between San Diego and El Paso... Acquired by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Originally signed by Seattle as an international free agent in 2012.

Tim Lopes, Infielder: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Played in the major leagues with Seattle and Milwaukee from 2019-2021... Originally drafted by the Mariners in the sixth round of the 2012 June Amateur Draft out of Edison High School in California.

Moises Lugo, Pitcher: Split the 2022 season between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso... Pitched for Peoria in the Arizona Fall League after the regular season... Originally signed by San Diego as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

Sean Poppen, Pitcher: Claimed on waivers by San Diego in 2022... Has pitched four seasons in the major leagues with the Twins, Pirates, Rays and Diamondbacks from 2019-2022... Originally drafted by Minnesota in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of Harvard University.

Rangel Ravelo, Infielder/Outfielder: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2023... Has played two seasons in the major leagues with the Cardinals from 2019-2020... Originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2010 June Amateur Draft out of Hialeah High School in Florida.

Alfonso Rivas, Infielder/Outfielder: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2023... Played two seasons in the major leagues with the Cubs from 2021-2022... Originally drafted by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2018 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Yorman Rodriguez, Catcher: Claimed on waivers by San Diego from Toronto in 2020... Played part of the 2021 season with El Paso... Originally signed by the Blue Jays as an International Free Agent out of Venezuela in 2014.

Angel Sanchez, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2023... Pitched in the major leagues with Pittsburgh in 2017... Originally signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

Jake Sanchez, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2023... Was on Team Mexico's roster in the 2023 World Baseball Classic... Pitched in the PCL previously with Nashville.

Max Schrock, Infielder: Signed by the San Diego Padres as a minor league free agent in 2022... Played in the major leagues for three seasons with the Cardinals and Reds from 2020-2022... Originally drafted by Washington in the 13th round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Pedro Severino, Catcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Has spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues from 2015-2022 with Washington, Baltimore and Milwaukee... Originally signed by the Nationals as an international free agent in 2010 out of the Dominican Republic.

Brett Sullivan, Catcher: Played 113 games for the Chihuahuas in 2022... Played for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic... Acquired by San Diego in 2022 in a trade with Milwaukee.

Julio Teheran, Pitcher: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2023... Has pitched 11 seasons in the major leagues from 2011-2021 with the Braves, Angels and Tigers... MLB All-Star in 2014 and 2016.

Preston Tucker, Outfielder: Signed by San Diego as a minor league free agent in 2022... Has played parts of three seasons in the major leagues with the Astros, Braves and Reds (2015-2016, 2018)... Originally drafted by Houston in the seventh round of the 2012 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Florida.

Matt Waldron, Pitcher: Split the 2022 season between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso... Acquired by San Diego in 2020 in a trade with Cleveland... Originally drafted by Cleveland in the 18th round of the 2019 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Nebraska.

