Space Cowboys Announce Initial 2023 Roster

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Ahead of their season opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their initial roster for the 2023 season. The roster includes 15 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and four outfielders.

On the mound, the Space Cowboys have six hurlers on the Astros' 40-man roster, including RHP Brandon Bielak, RHP Shawn Dubin, RHP JP France, LHP Matt Gage, RHP Enoli Paredes and RHP Forrest Whitley. Returning from the 2022 Sugar Land staff are RHP Jimmy Endersby, RHP Joe Record and RHP Misael Tamarez while RHP Jayden Murray earns a bump up from Double-A Corpus Christi in 2022. RHP Jairo Solis is scheduled to pitch in the regular season for the first time since 2018, and the four newcomers to the Astros' organization include RHP Ty Buttrey, LHP Austin Davis, RHP Bryan Garcia and RHP Austin Hansen.

Positionally, C Korey Lee, INF Rylan Bannon and INF Joe Perez occupy the 40-man roster for Houston. OF Marty Costes, OF Justin Dirden and OF Pedro León all return to the Space Cowboys after appearing with Sugar Land in 2022.

C Luke Berryhill, INF Bryan Arias, INF Grae Kessinger and OF Ross Adolph all push up to the Space Cowboys from Corpus Christi, while INF Dixon Machado joins Houston's system in 2023.

Sugar Land's roster contains seven of the Top 30 Prospects in the Astros' farm system according to MLB Pipeline with Lee (#7), León (#8), Dirden (#9), Tamarez (#13), Perez (#16), Whitley (#21) and Dubin (#25). The complete roster breakdown can be found below.

Pitchers: RHP Brandon Bielak, RHP Ty Buttrey, LHP Austin Davis, RHP Shawn Dubin, RHP Jimmy Endersby, RHP JP France, LHP Matt Gage, RHP Bryan Garcia, RHP Austin Hansen, RHP Jayden Murray, RHP Enoli Paredes, RHP Joe Record, RHP Jairo Solis, RHP Misael Tamarez, RHP Forrest Whitley.

Catchers: Luke Berryhill, Korey Lee

Infielders: Bryan Arias, Rylan Bannon, Grae Kessinger, Dixon Machado, Joe Perez

Outfielders: Ross Adolph, Marty Costes, Justin Dirden, Pedro León

Sugar Land opens their 2023 season at El Paso on Friday, March 31 at 8:05 pm CT. RHP Austin Hansen is slated to get the start against Chihuahuas' LHP Jay Groome. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online here. The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 4 against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 pm presented by Constellation. All fans will receive a Space Cowboys 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Texas Farm Bureau. Tickets are available online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Tickets.

