Albuquerque Drops Series Opener, 10-3

May 31, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Space Cowboys plated seven runs over the first two frames, including a six-run second, to take game one against the Isotopes, 10-3, Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Offensively, Albuquerque tallied 10 hits, one homer and two doubles. Sean Bouchard recorded his fourth homer, a two-run blast. Bret Boswell and Elehuris Montero each registered three hits on the night. Ryan Vilade stole a base and notched two hits. The team went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on.

Sugar Land scored the game's first run on a first-inning RBI single by J.J. Matijevic. However, in the top of the second, Bouchard swatted his fourth blast of the campaign, a two-run shot to give the Isotopes a 2-1 advantage.

The Space Cowboys then plated six runs in the home half of the second to take a 7-2 lead. In the seventh frame, Montero got the Isotopes a run closer on an RBI single up the middle. But Sugar Land plated three more runs between the seventh and eighth innings.

Dillon Overton was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs over 1.0 inning of work.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes are now 1-8 in series openers and 1-4 on the road.

-Albuquerque has allowed double-digit runs for the twelfth time this year. They are 0-12 in those contests.

-Vilade has a stolen base in two-straight games for the first time this year. He also extended his on-base streak to 14 and hit streak to eight while tallying his tenth multi-hit effort.

-Overton has allowed at least one run in the first inning in five of his last six starts.

-Overton surrendered the fourth grand slam given up by Isotope pitching this season (last: May 7 at Oklahoma City).

-Second time in Overton's career a start has lasted 1.0 inning or fewer (first: May 16, 2019, with El Paso at Albuquerque).

-The six-run second frame was the third time this season an opponent has scored six runs in an inning (last: May 7 at Oklahoma City)

-Bouchard connected on his first homer since May 5 at Oklahoma City (13 at-bats). He also extended his on-base streak to 12 and recorded his fourth multi-RBi effort.

-Carlos Pérez extended his on-base streak to 15 with a walk-tying Scott Schebler with the longest of the season.

-Coco Montes' 14-game on-base streak came to an end with an 0-for-4 night.

-Boswell extended his on-base streak to 13 with a hit in the second inning. He also registered his third multi-hit effort and second game with three hits.

-Montero has five RBI in his last four games. Recorded his fourth three-hit game and 14th multi-hit effort.

-Jordan Sheffield made his first appearance since coming off the IL (April 20 @ Round Rock), pitching a perfect sixth inning with a strikeout.

-Julian Fernandez has allowed a run in 13 of 19 games and a homer in eight.

-Dom Nuñez is just 6-for-47 (.128) since being sent down to Triple-A May 17. On Deck: Game two is set for 6:05 pm MT at Constellation Field. Peter Lambert is expected to start for the Isotopes while Hunter Brown is slated to start for the Space Cowboys.

