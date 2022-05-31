Liberato's Slam Helps Chihuahuas Take Series Opener

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip with a 6-3 win Monday over the Salt Lake Bees. It was El Paso's first game against Salt Lake since August 29, 2019.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the third inning, El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato hit a two-out grand slam. It was El Paso's first grand slam since Aderlin Rodriguez on April 26 versus Reno. It was the Chihuahuas' first road grand slam since Nick Tanielu on August 9, 2021, at Sacramento.

El Paso reliever Kyle Tyler was given the win after two scoreless, hitless innings. The Chihuahuas have won five of their last seven games and they do not play on Tuesday.

Team Records: El Paso (27-22), Salt Lake (27-22)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (2-3, 6.91) vs. Salt Lake LHP Kenny Rosenberg (1-1, 1.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

