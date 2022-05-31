Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. ABQ

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown on Tuesday was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. He tossed seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts Thursday in El Paso, with both setting single-game highs for Brown and the Space Cowboys this year. Brown is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with 56 strikeouts, is second with a 2.01 ERA, second with a .200 opponents' batting average and fifth with a 1.14 WHIP. Brown's 12.50 SO/9 is eighth-best of all Minor League Baseball pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched. Brown has not allowed a run or walk through his last two starts (11 IP).

DE G.O.A.T: Alex De Goti leads the Pacific Coast League with 15 doubles on the year and is fourth league with 22 extra-base hits. De Goti matched the Space Cowboys' franchise single-game record with five runs scored on Sunday in El Paso. The only other player to do so in the team's history was Jake Meyers on June 20, 2021, at El Paso. He also became the first Space Cowboys with a four-hit game this season, going 4-for-5 on Sunday. De Goti's five runs scored Sunday are the most in a single game from any PCL player this season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

