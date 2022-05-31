Bees Fall in Series Opener to Chihuahuas

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night by a score of 6-3. The Bees fall to 27-22 on the season and 3-6 in series openers. The Chihuahuas improve to 27-22 and 6-3 in their series openers. The Bees finished May with a 15-11, the team's second consecutive winning month.

Jo Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, one of five Bees hits on the night. David MacKinnon also had an RBI, going 1-for-4 with a RBI single in the first inning. Salt Lake out-hit El Paso 5-4, but issued seven walks on the night.

C.J. Abrams was the only player with multiple hits on the night and Luis Liberato hit a grand slam that proved to be the difference in the game.

The Bees scored first as MacKinnon drove home Michael Stefanic in the first inning to make it 1-0 Salt Lake. The third inning is where things took a turn for the worse as El Paso drew four walks, scored on a wild pitch, and then hit a grand slam to take a four-run lead.

Adell's home run in the fourth inning cut the lead to two, but El Paso added an insurance run in the fifth on a double steal to make it 6-3. The Bees offense went down in order the rest of the way as the Chihuahuas cruised to the Memorial Day victory.

The teams will have a day off on Tuesday before playing the second game of the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

