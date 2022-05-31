Hunter Brown Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys right-hander Hunter Brown was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday by Minor League Baseball.

Brown struck out a season-high 10 batters across a season-high seven scoreless innings without allowing a walk in his lone start of the week last Thursday in El Paso.

The 23-year-old, who's ranked as the Houston Astros No. 1 prospect (per MLBPipeline), is tied for the PCL lead in strikeouts (56), second in ERA (2.01), second in opponents' batting average (.200) and fifth in WHIP (1.14).

Brown has averaged 12.50 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, which is eight-best of MiLB pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched. He's the first Space Cowboys player be named a PCL Player or Pitcher of the Week this season.

