Albuquerque Claims 6-2 Victory Over El Paso

July 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Jimmy Herron drove in three runs while the Isotopes' offense collected 11 hits, including multi-hit games from Hunter Stovall, Drew Romo, Herron, Grant Lavigne and Willie MacIver, to send Albuquerque to a 6-2 triumph Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes improve to 13-7 all-time on Independence Day and 5-4 on the road. It's the Isotopes first win on July 4th since 2021 (12-7 vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque has won seven of its last 10 games against EL Paso. With two more wins in the set, the club can claim their second-straight series victory over the Chihuahuas and third series triumph of the year.

-The Isotopes belted two homers on the night and have tallied a dinger in 18 of their last 19 contests (33 during span), including 10 multi-homer games.

-Albuquerque limited El Paso to just two runs for the second time this series and fourth overall time in 2024. They've held their opponent to two or fewer runs four times since June 22.

-The Isotopes pitching staff issued just one walk on the night, tied for the second-fewest free passes in a game in 2024 (six times). The staff has walked one or fewer four times since May 29.

-Jimmy Herron recorded two hits and three RBI for his 11th multi-hit contest, second in his last three games and fourth in last eight contests. Recorded three RBI for the second time in 2024 (last: April 14 vs. Sugar Land). Has multi-hit RBI in two-straight games for first time this year.

-Hunter Stovall collected two hits for his 14th multi-hit contest of the year and eighth in his last 13 games. Has a hit in 14 of his last 16 contests, slashing .365/.423/.524 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI.

-Grant Lavigne belted his 12th homer and first since June 25 vs. Salt Lake. Has a hit in four-straight contests (5x15).

-Willie MacIver connected on his 14th multi-hit game of 2024 and second-straight. Has four-game RBI streak for second time this year (also: June 11-16 vs. EL Paso).

-Drew Romo tallied his 21st multi-hit game of the year and second-straight. Has multi-hits in two-straight games for first time since May 15-18 vs. Sugar Land.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Tanner Gordon to the hill while Jhony Brito is expected to start for El Paso.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2024

