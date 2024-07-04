Tacoma Drops Second Straight

July 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT- The Tacoma Rainiers (47-38) dropped their second consecutive game to the Salt Lake Bees (37-47) by a score of 10-7, Thursday at Smith's Ballpark.

Tacoma jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, scoring four runs on a single from Luis Urias and a three-run home run from Jason Vosler. Vosler's home run was his 18th on the year and second in as many games against the Bees.

Their four-run lead didn't last long, as Salt Lake scored three runs in their half of the first inning on a single from Michael Stefanic and a two-run double from Charles Leblanc. The Bees took the lead in the second inning on a two-run double from Stefanic, going up 5-4.

A double from Bryce Teodosio and a ground out from D'Shawn Knowles made it 8-4 after three innings in favor of Salt Lake. Tacoma fought back with runs in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring on a single from Jake Slaughter and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Locklear, but it wasn't enough.

With their lead to two, the Bees got solo home runs from Teodosio and Leblanc, making it 10-6 after six innings. Slaughter brought in a seventh run for the Rainiers in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, but that is all Tacoma would score, dropping their second consecutive game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler hit his 18th home run of the season and second in as many games against Salt Lake. He now has 70 RBI this season, both marks leading the team and in the top-10 among PCL hitters. Jhonathan Diaz suffered his second loss of the season tonight, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits and five walks over just 2.2 innings pitched. Jake Slaughter went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in out of the eight-hole tonight, raising his average on the season to .276.

Tacoma and Salt Lake will play game five of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Smith's Ballpark scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

