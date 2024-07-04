OKC Victorious Over Aviators, 7-2

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored seven runs over three innings to build a 7-0 lead while holding the Las Vegas Aviators scoreless through eight innings in a 7-2 OKC win Thursday night on Independence Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC (4-6/44-41) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Kody Hoese brought in OKC's first run of the night on a RBI double and Trey Sweeney followed with a two-run single for a 3-0 lead. OKC added three more runs in the seventh inning. Drew Avans connected on a RBI single into center field and a throwing error on the play allowed another run to score. Andre Lipcius followed with a RBI single for a 6-0 advantage. A RBI single by Alan Trejo in the eighth inning boosted OKC's lead to 7-0. After being held scoreless through eight innings, the Aviators (4-6/41-44) broke through with two runs in the top of the ninth inning on a RBI single by Seth Brown and a RBI double by Logan Davidson.

Of Note:

-OKC won a third straight game for the first time since a four-game winning streak May 28-31...OKC improved to 12-12 overall on the Fourth of July during the Bricktown era (since 1998), to 10-7 on the holiday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and to 8-3 at home on the holiday since 2011.

-Oklahoma City held the Aviators scoreless through eight innings. OKC pitcher Alec Gamboa (2-4) led the way, starting and pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. He faced 22 batters, throwing 71 pitches with 50 strikes, and was credited with the win. It tied for the longest scoreless outing of the season by an OKC pitcher first accomplished by Chris Vallimont May 29 when he pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in Albuquerque. The outing was also Gamboa's longest overall outing since Aug. 10, 2022 when he pitched a career-high 7.0 innings with Double-A Tulsa...OKC has now held the Aviators to three runs over the last two games and held them scoreless in 16 of 18 innings the past two nights.

-Kody Hoese recorded OKC's lone extra-base hit of the night with a double and finished with a walk, RBI and scored a run as he extended his hitting streak to six games. During the streak, Hoese is 9-for-23 (.391) and has scored eight runs. He has also hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, going 13-for-39 (.333).

-Trey Sweeney, Hunter Feduccia and Alan Trejo recorded multi-hit games for OKC...Feduccia reached base four times with two hits and two walks and scored a run as he extended his on-base streak to 19 games - tied for the longest current on-base streak in the league...Sweeney had a game-high two RBI.

-Neither team hit a home run Thursday after OKC had hit six homers over the previous three games and OKC had allowed a home run in 15 consecutive games (27 HR) for the first time during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015)...It was the 14th time this season OKC and its opponent did not homer in the same game, but first time since May 26 against Reno in OKC.

-The game started after a delay of 12 minutes due to pregame rain showers.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Las Vegas continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office scheduled to follow the game.

