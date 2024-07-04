Wagner Drives in Three in Fourth of July Victory

July 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite starting off the game in a 3-0 hole, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-30, 6-4) fought back to take the 7-4 win against the Round Rock Express (42-42, 5-5) at Constellation Field on Thursday night.

A leadoff double in the second from Sam Huff provided some trouble for LHP Colton Gordon. A wild pitch and a walk put runners on the corners for Jax Biggers, who knocked a double into the right-field corner to score one. Gordon secured the next two outs but gave up two runs on a double from Justin Foscue to put Round Rock up 3-0.

Luke Berryhill started off the third inning with a double in the right-center gap. A groundout moved Berryhill over to third base and Shay Whitcomb reached first after getting hit by a RHP Adrian Sampson sinker on the first pitch of the at bat. Will Wagner drove in the first Sugar Land run of the night on a base hit to the opposite field. A single from Pedro León loaded up the bases for Quincy Hamilton, who drew a walk bring the Space Cowboys within one. Dixon Machado sent a fly ball deep enough to allow Wagner to race home and knot the game up at three.

"I was just trying to see the ball up and, make something happen, and put the ball in play," said Wagner on his two-hit night. "That's what I did, and good things happen."

RHP Forrest Whitley (W, 2-0) held the Round Rock offense hitless after taking over in the sixth for Gordon, and the game remained tied until the bottom of frame, when a single from David Hensley and a double from Jesús Bastidas put two runners in scoring position for Wagner. LHP Blake Taylor relieved RHP Daniel Robert (L, 3-1) for a lefty-on-lefty matchup, but Wagner prevailed as the designated hitter knocked in the go-ahead runs for Sugar Land with a single to center, surging the Space Cowboys past Round Rock at 5-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, León tacked on a couple more runs with a two-run bomb to left-center, his 14th of the year, to give the Space Cowboys a 7-3 lead. RHP Wander Suero, in to close out the game for the ninth, surrendered a solo shot on the second pitch he threw, but recovered to get two groundouts and a strikeout to end the game and hand Sugar Land the 7-4 victory.

The Space Cowboys will play the second of a three-game set with Round Rock Friday night. Sugar Land's LHP Eric Lauer (2-2, 6.21) will take on Round Rock's RHP Jack Leiter (4-3, 3.67) for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.