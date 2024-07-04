Space Cowboys Snag 7-4 Win Over Express on Independence Day

July 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (5-5 | 42-42) fell on Independence Day to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-4 | 55-30) at Constellation Field by a final score of 7-4 on Thursday evening.

Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert (3-1, 2.37) collected the loss after allowing two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout in his 0.2 innings of work. Sugar Land reliever RHP Forrest Whitley (2-0, 4.09) collected the win after a scoreless sixth inning which included two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock opened the scoring in the second inning with three doubles and a walk. C Sam Huff doubled to start the frame followed by a walk for 3B Matt Duffy. SS Jax Biggers drove in one run with a double and it was 2B Justin Foscue knocking in a pair with another double. The E-Train took a 3-0 lead.

Sugar Land responded with a three-spot in the third inning to tie the game. LF Shay Whitcomb doubled home C Luke Berryhill to score the first run. CF Quincy Hamilton drew a bases loaded walk to cut the lead at 3-2. A sacrifice fly for 3B Dixon Machado evened the score at three.

The Space Cowboys took the lead in the sixth inning. 1B David Hensley singled to open the inning. A one-out double for 2B Jesús Bastidas put men on second and third base. DH Will Wagner delivered a two-out single to score both runners and Sugar Land led 5-3.

After a walk for Wagner in the eighth, RF Pedro León clubbed a two-run homer to left field which extended the Space Cowboys lead to 7-3.

In the ninth inning, Express 3B Matt Duffy smoked his second homer of the season to start the frame which cut the lead to 7-4. RHP Wander Suero responded by retiring the next three to give Sugar Land the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock INF Jax Biggers continued his hot stretch of baseball after a 2-for-4 night with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Biggers is 6-for-12 with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, five runs scored, three walks and one strikeout in his first four games of July.

Express RHP Daniel Robert saw his scoreless-inning streak come to a close. Robert had not allowed a run since May 22 and his last 19.0 innings before he surrendered two on Thursday night.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land return to Constellation Field on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Jack Leiter (4-3, 3.67) is scheduled to face Space Cowboys LHP Eric Lauer (2-2, 6.21).

